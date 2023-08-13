Vanno a fumare una sigaretta e scappano senza pagare il conto, il ristorante pubblica le loro facce sui social: «Se li riconoscete aiutateci»

Lasciano il ristorante con la scusa di andare a fumare una sigaretta e non pagano il conto. Il ristorante indiano Arvelli di Darlington, in Inghilterra, ha pubblicato negli scorsi giorni le immagini dei due commensali che hanno lasciato il tavolo con un conto di 63 sterline, circa 72 euro, da pagare. Il ristorante ha condiviso le riprese dei due uomini sulla propria pagina Facebook
Cena da 845 euro per gnocco e tigelle a Maranello, i titolari scendono a 585 euro dopo le proteste dei clienti
Il messaggio dei proprietari
Il personale del ristorate ha raccontato che l'accaduto si è verificato lo scorso mercoledì intorno alle 23.10.
«Questo non è il solito post o messaggio che pubblichiamo.
🔴PLEASE SHARE THIS POST! 🔴 This is not a usual post or message we put up. But since opening Arvelli we have hardly had any bad incidences and we are thankful for all of our supportive and returning customers. Unfortunately last night, we had two gentlemen walkout without paying their hefty bill £63.00 around 11:10pm. Initially one of them left for a ‘smoke’, then the other man dressed in a tracksuit followed saying they will be back after speaking to their friend. We as staff try our best to execute amazing service from start to finish. After a tiring day, it was sad the night was ended on a bad note . Every incidences like this affect the business as well as the hard working staff. If anyone recognises the two men from the videos or posts, please contact us. It would be much appreciated if you could share the post!
Pubblicato da Arvelli_Darlington su Giovedì 10 agosto 2023
La ricerca dei commensali
«Inizialmente uno di loro è andato a 'fumare', poi l'altro uomo vestito con una tuta lo ha seguito dicendo che sarebbero tornati. Noi, come staff, facciamo del nostro meglio per eseguire un servizio straordinario dall'inizio alla fine. Dopo una faticosa giorno, era triste che la notte fosse finita con una brutta nota. Ogni incidente come questo influisce sull'azienda e sul personale che lavora sodo. Se qualcuno riconosce i due uomini dai video o dai post, per favore contattaci. Sarebbe molto apprezzato se potessi condividere il post!», hanno concluso su Facebook.
Profilo Abbonamenti Interessi e notifiche Newsletter Utilità Contattaci
Logout