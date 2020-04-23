Rolling Stones, a sorpresa su Instagram con il nuovo singolo Living In A Ghost Town

Ultimo aggiornamento: 18:32 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
The Stones were in the studio recording new material before the lockdown and one song called Living In A Ghost Town we thought would resonate through the times we’re living in. It’s out everywhere at 5pm BST today and you can hear the track and interview on @beats1official now, hope you like it!
Rolling Stones, a sorpresa su Instagram con il nuovo singolo Living In A Ghost TownGiovedì 23 Aprile 2020
Sono le 17.50 esatte ore italiane del 23 aprile quando Mick Jagger posta sul suo profilo Instagram il video in cui annuncia l'uscita del nuovo singolo Living In A Ghost Town disponibile dalle 18 (sempre ore italiane). «Gli Stones erano in studio a registrare nuova musica prima del lockdown e un brano chiamato Living In A Ghost Town che pensavamo potesse suonare nei tempi che stiamo vivendo. È disponibile ovunque alle 17:00 BST oggi. Puoi ascoltare la traccia e l'intervista su @beats1official ora, spero ti piaccia!»
NOTIFICHE ABBONAMENTI
LOGOUT