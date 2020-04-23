Rolling Stones, a sorpresa su Instagram con il nuovo singolo Living In A Ghost Town

Giovedì 23 Aprile 2020
Mick Jagger da Instagram
Sono le 17.50 esatte ore italiane del 23 aprile quando Mick Jagger posta sul suo profilo Instagram il video in cui annuncia l'uscita del nuovo singolo Living In A Ghost Town disponibile dalle 18 (sempre ore italiane). «Gli Stones erano in studio a registrare nuova musica prima del lockdown e un brano chiamato Living In A Ghost Town che pensavamo potesse suonare nei tempi che stiamo vivendo. È disponibile ovunque alle 17:00 BST oggi. Puoi ascoltare la traccia e l'intervista su @beats1official ora, spero ti piaccia!»
 
