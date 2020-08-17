Sharon Stone: «Mia sorella ha il Covid-19, uno di voi senza mascherina ha fatto questo»

Sharon Stone ha postato su Instagram una foto della sorella Kelly, in ospedale per il coronavirus: «Qualcuno di voi ha fatto questo, indossate la mascherina, per favore». Successivamente l'attrice, 62 anni, ha postato una foto della sorella e del marito Bruce, scattata lo scorso 13 marzo, in Montana, quando pensavano che il coronavirus non li avrebbe mai raggiunti, nel loro rifugio remoto.
L'attrice di "Basic Instinct" scrive che sua sorella aveva già il lupus, «e ora ha anche il Covid-19»: «Lei non ha un sistema immunitario. L'unico luogo in cui andava era la farmacia». Ma soprattutto si rivolge a chi non vuole indossare la mascherina, a chi non mostra rispetto per gli altri. «Dove lei vive non fanno i tamponi, tranne ai sintomatici, e poi si deve aspettare cinque giorni per avere il risultato». Sharon chiede inoltre a tutti di pregare per i suoi familiari, e ottiene molta solidarietà da amici e followers.
Please light candles for my sister Kelly and her husband, my dear friend Bruce 🤍🙏🏻🌿 Repost from @thekellystone • This is us. March 13. Drove to our paradise in Montana. We thought covid wouldn’t and couldn’t find us. No shopping, no parties, barely saw a human. Now fighting for a breath.you don’t want covid.
My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19. This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this. She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy. There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it’s 5 day wait for results. Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE? Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please 💜.
