Tiger Woods, che deve difendere il suo titolo Masters, ha rivelato sui social: «Non è stata una decisione facile, ma non parteciperò al Players Championship. Il mio corpo ha bisogno di riposo e io devo ascoltarlo. La mia schiena non è pronta per poter giocare la prossima settimana. Mi rattrista dover saltare uno dei migliori eventi della stagione, il nostro torneo». Lo rivela anche il Telegraph.
It was not an easy decision, but I will not be attending @THEPLAYERSChamp. I have to listen to my body and properly rest when needed. My back is simply just not ready for play next week. I'm sad to miss one of the best events of the season, OUR Championship.— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 6, 2020