Tiger Woods dà forfait in Florida:
«Il mio corpo ha bisogno di riposo»

Sport > Altri Sport
Domenica 8 Marzo 2020
Tiger Woods, forfait al Players Championship: «Il mio corpo ha bisogno di riposo»
Il prossimo The Players Championship non avrà una delle sue stelle. Il leggendario golfista Tiger Woods, infatti, ha annunciato che darà forfait al prossimo torneo del PGA Tour, che inizierà martedì 10 marzo. 



Tiger Woods, che deve difendere il suo titolo Masters, ha rivelato sui social: «Non è stata una decisione facile, ma non parteciperò al Players Championship. Il mio corpo ha bisogno di riposo e io devo ascoltarlo. La mia schiena non è pronta per poter giocare la prossima settimana. Mi rattrista dover saltare uno dei migliori eventi della stagione, il nostro torneo». Lo rivela anche il Telegraph.
  Ultimo aggiornamento: 15:53 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

SPORT

VIDEO PIu VISTO

promo

LE PIÚ CONDIVISE

GUIDA ALLO SHOPPING