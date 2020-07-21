​Una donna che non sapeva di essere incinta partorisce dopo aver corso 7 chilometri

Una donna britannica che non sapeva di essere incinta ha partorito nell'appartamento del suo fidanzato a Amsterdam, nei Paesi Bassi, dopo aver fatto una corsa di sette chilometri.
Charlotte Wheeler-Smith, 31 anni, tornando a casa dopo la seduta di allenamento con un insolito dolore addominale, è stata visitata da un medico, tuttavia lo specialista le ha assicurato che non era nulla di grave.
Solo un'ora dopo, però, e con sua grande sorpresa, le si sono rotte le acque e ha dato alla luce una bimba nell'appartamento del suo fidanzato, Dominic, prima che arrivasse l'ambulanza. Alla nascita, la piccola Evelyn Rose ha avuto dei problemi respiratori, ma Dominic è riuscito a stabilizzarla eseguendo una tecnica di rianimazione cardiopolmonare che ricordava di aver imparato alle elementari, ha raccontato la donna in un'intervista al programma Good Morning Britain.
🌍HELLO WORLD 🌍 . When I announced Evelyn’s birth I asked if the world was ready for us as but as Beyoncé says, who runs the world? GIRLS!! Well, today certainly is a feel good FRI-YAY as after 3 weeks and 5 days of life we took our first steps as a family of 3 out into the big wide world and we went for a stroll in the park! . Evelyn obviously took her first trip out in her stride (fast asleep) because you know it’s not quite what she’s used to because obviously the park is a bit standard for my daughter when you decide to make a dramatic entrance into the world, air ambulance, fight for your life and defy medical science, double page spread in a national newspaper and a slot on prime time breakfast television but her mummy and daddy were certainly in awe of our first little adventure! . Evelyn’s MRI showed no signs of brain damage but she has had a traumatic start in life so we may face challenges that develop as she grows. I’ve been asked by so many people whether she will be “normal” or “ordinary” following her start to life. I’m sure this is all meant with good intention but it’s also opened my eyes further to admire those who live with a disability. Disability does not hold you back in life and I’ve asked a very special friend who has been there himself to be a special guiding person in her life so when people ask me if my daughter is going to be “normal”’or “ordinary” I say absolutely not! The Mr and Little Miss need an extra book to the collection because I have Little Miss Extraordinary right here and we can’t wait to write our own book of adventures 💕
La neonata è stata ricoverata in un'unità di terapia intensiva, dove ha trascorso tre giorni nel tentativo di ridurre al minimo gli effetti della mancanza di ossigeno. Sebbene il parto sia stato drammatico e pericoloso, la piccola ora sta bene e è fuori pericolo, ha affermato la dott.ssa Sophie Van der Schoor dell'ospedale OLVG, che ha anche preso parte all'intervista.
Wheeler-Smith ha detto che la sua famiglia e i suoi amici sono stati «molto sorpresi» per quello che è successo e le sono stati di grande supporto. Senza quel supporto e senza «il team medico eccezionale» di Amsterdam, «non saremmo qui oggi», ha concluso la neo mamma.
