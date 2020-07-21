​Una donna che non sapeva di essere incinta partorisce dopo aver corso 7 chilometri

🌍HELLO WORLD 🌍 . When I announced Evelyn’s birth I asked if the world was ready for us as but as Beyoncé says, who runs the world? GIRLS!! Well, today certainly is a feel good FRI-YAY as after 3 weeks and 5 days of life we took our first steps as a family of 3 out into the big wide world and we went for a stroll in the park! . Evelyn obviously took her first trip out in her stride (fast asleep) because you know it’s not quite what she’s used to because obviously the park is a bit standard for my daughter when you decide to make a dramatic entrance into the world, air ambulance, fight for your life and defy medical science, double page spread in a national newspaper and a slot on prime time breakfast television but her mummy and daddy were certainly in awe of our first little adventure! . Evelyn’s MRI showed no signs of brain damage but she has had a traumatic start in life so we may face challenges that develop as she grows. I’ve been asked by so many people whether she will be “normal” or “ordinary” following her start to life. I’m sure this is all meant with good intention but it’s also opened my eyes further to admire those who live with a disability. Disability does not hold you back in life and I’ve asked a very special friend who has been there himself to be a special guiding person in her life so when people ask me if my daughter is going to be “normal”’or “ordinary” I say absolutely not! The Mr and Little Miss need an extra book to the collection because I have Little Miss Extraordinary right here and we can’t wait to write our own book of adventures 💕

Un post condiviso da Slimming And The City (@slimmingandthecity) in data: 17 Lug 2020 alle ore 8:45 PDT