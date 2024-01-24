IT-alert, in Campania nuova esercitazione alle 12

Alle ore 12:00 si sono svolti i test di it alert in Campania.

Il messaggio inviato ai cittadini ha simulato un incidente industriale rilevante in un impianto soggetto alla direttiva Seveso. Questa è una sperimentazione prevista dal sistema nazionale e non rappresenta un vero allarme.

«It-alert test test. Questo è un messaggio di test it-alert. Stiamo simulando un incidente industriale nella zona in cui ti trovi. Per conoscere quale messaggio riceverai in caso di reale pericolo per un incidente industriale vai su www.it-alert.gov.it. test test test test This is a test message from it-alert. We are simulating an industrial accident in the area where you are. To learn what message you will receive in case of real danger from an industrial accident, go to www.it-alert.gov.it/en test test».