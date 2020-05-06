CORONAVIRUS

Juventus, Dybala è guarito:
negativo al secondo tampone di fila

Sport > Calcio > Serie A
Mercoledì 6 Maggio 2020
Paulo Dybala è guarito dal Coronavirus. Lo rende noto la Juventus. «Paulo Dybala ha effettuato, come da protocollo, il doppio controllo con test diagnostici (tamponi) per il coronavirus-Covid 19 - si legge sul
sito del club -. Gli esami hanno dato esito negativo. Il giocatore è pertanto guarito e non più sottoposto al regime di isolamento domiciliare».

