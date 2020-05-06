sito del club -. Gli esami hanno dato esito negativo. Il giocatore è pertanto guarito e non più sottoposto al regime di isolamento domiciliare».
Dybala, la fidanzata precisa: «Paulo non è positivo, sta aspettando ancora gli esiti»
Tamponi e test, iniziate le visite mediche della Juve
Many people talked in the past weeks ... but I can finally confirm that I am healed. Thank you once again for your support and my thoughts on all who are still suffering from it. Take care! ♥️— Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) May 6, 2020
